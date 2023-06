OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A State Game Warden was caught on video helping save a 1-year-old from drowning in an Oklahoma Lake.

According to the video, the incident happened on Father’s Day where Game Warden Josey Branch was checking fishing licenses at Lake Carl Blackwell when the 1-year-old suddenly fell backwards into the water.

The Warden ripped off his vest, along with the body camera and other gear, and jumped in the water along with the child’s father, both saving the little girl’s life.