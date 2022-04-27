OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wild chase came to an end on Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a motorcyclist along S.W. 23rd.

However, the motorcyclist refused to stop.

Instead, he sped along the railroad tracks before crashing near S.W. 23rd and McKinley.

He attempted to hide from police under a bridge, but was spotted by McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at the scene.

So far, there’s no word on why the man ran from police.