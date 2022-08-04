OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City officer is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who almost drowned in a backyard pool.

This summer, SSgt. Mark Solano was on-duty when he was called to a home about a child drowning.

“He was laying on the floor in the living room. So I asked what happened real quick and they said he was in the pool, he was face down. They didn’t know for how long,” said SSgt. Mark Solano, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

SSgt. Solano says that he could tell that the 3-year-old was gasping for air.

“And I could see the water coming out of his nose and mouth, and it looked like he had a lot of water seepage. He looked like he had water coming out of his eyes too,” he said.

Immediately, Solano started CPR.

“When I saw him there, you’re not thinking about anything else other than just trying to do what you need to do to bring him back,” he said.

After three to five minutes, the child started breathing on his own.

Fortunately, the child survived.