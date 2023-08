OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department went from standing still, to a full-on sprint.

According to OKCPD, Officer Spradlin and Sgt. Sweeney chased down an armed robbery suspect and were able to arrest him. After, they recovered a handgun and stolen cash.

Officials say the suspect had a previous conviction for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and served 11 years in prison.

“All in a day’s work,” said OKCPD.