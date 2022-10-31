OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Video just released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows tense moments between officers and an armed suspect.

Just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 18, Oklahoma City officers attempted to pull over the suspect in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say officers lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually found it again in the 2400 block of S.W. 45th St.

When an officer got out of his patrol car and ordered the suspect to get out from behind another vehicle, investigators say the suspect fired a round at the officer.

At that point, the officer returned fire.

Authorities say the suspect ran through the apartment complex and actually fired several rounds at another officer.

The suspect was able to make it inside an apartment, and continued to fire rounds at officers outside.

Eventually, he came out peacefully and was taken into custody.

No one was injured at any time during the confrontation.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Dagan Oliver, and police say he was connected with several armed robberies in the city.