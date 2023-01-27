OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are asking for help in identifying a porch pirate.

Police officials say they are looking to talk to the woman shown in the video taking packages from several residential homes in the same neighborhood between Northwest Expressway & I-44 and Penn & May.

Police are asking resident’s to check their own home security systems and if you have been targeted to turn the video into the authorities so she can be found.

If you recognize or know who this woman is contact the police at (405) 235-7300.