Warning: Some viewers may find this footage graphic and disturbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Recently released footage sheds light on an officer-involved shooting that happened on January 24, 2023.

According to officials, on Jan. 24, officers located a stolen vehicle near NW 10th St. in Oklahoma City. When officers arrived, five suspects jumped out of the vehicle and took off running.

Officials say several of the suspects were armed with guns.

One officer fired two less-lethal launcher rounds toward the suspects as they ran. 4 out of 5 suspects were apprehended and three guns were recovered.

Two of the suspects were arrested while in a nearby creek when temperatures were frigid.

The body and dash camera footage shows how the incident unfolded.