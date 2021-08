OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters responded to multiple hazards brought on by heavy storms Friday afternoon, including a burning home in the Gatewood area.

Firefighters were hopping, receiving calls about downed power lines and a backyard shed on fire. A house in Gatewood also caught fire.

A KFOR viewer submitted the following photos and videos of firefighters battling the blaze at a home in the Gatewood neighborhood:

Oklahoma City firefighters battling a house fire in the Gatewood area.

A house fire in the Gatewood area.