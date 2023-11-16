OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are looking for help identifying a person they say robbed a store in Oklahoma City.

Alleged armed robbery suspect. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, November 8, at a Game Stop store near Memorial and Penn.

In a video posted by OKCPD, the suspect can be seen taking items off of shelves and placing them in a bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

Officials say a cash reward may be available.