Oklahoma City police seeking public’s help ID’ing culprits in a drive-by shooting that injured 1 person

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drive-by shooting suspects who shot a woman multiple times are at large and Oklahoma City police need your help identifying them.

The shooting happened in broad daylight and was caught on camera near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road on May 24.

One armed suspect exits the vehicle as another suspect fires from inside the vehicle.

A gray, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan, is seen pulling up to a home and a suspect – a black male wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants – hurries out of the vehicle, approaches the home and opens fire with what appears to be an assault rifle, hitting a red vehicle parked in the driveway, according to Msgt. Jennifer Wardlow.

A second suspect, dressed in blue and white, fired shots while remaining inside the vehicle.

An 18-year-old female was sitting inside the vehicle. She was hit by gunfire several times.

“We don’t know what the motivation was behind this attack, but, again, it was a very violent, brutal attack,” Wardlow said. “This girl is innocent, sitting in a vehicle and ends up getting shot several times, seriously injured. So these are obviously people that we want to find out who they are and get them off the streets.”

Please call (405) 235-7300 if you have information on the suspects or the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report