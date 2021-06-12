Oklahoma City police seeking public’s help ID’ing culprits in a drive-by shooting that injured 1 person

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drive-by shooting suspects who shot a woman multiple times are at large and Oklahoma City police need your help identifying them.

The shooting happened in broad daylight and was caught on camera near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road on May 24.

One armed suspect exits the vehicle as another suspect fires from inside the vehicle.

A gray, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan, is seen pulling up to a home and a suspect – a black male wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants – hurries out of the vehicle, approaches the home and opens fire with what appears to be an assault rifle, hitting a red vehicle parked in the driveway, according to Msgt. Jennifer Wardlow.

A second suspect, dressed in blue and white, fired shots while remaining inside the vehicle.

An 18-year-old female was sitting inside the vehicle. She was hit by gunfire several times.

“We don’t know what the motivation was behind this attack, but, again, it was a very violent, brutal attack,” Wardlow said. “This girl is innocent, sitting in a vehicle and ends up getting shot several times, seriously injured. So these are obviously people that we want to find out who they are and get them off the streets.”

Please call (405) 235-7300 if you have information on the suspects or the shooting.