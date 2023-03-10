OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) and Oklahoma State University recently teamed up to conduct a survey of the Sooner State’s eastern black bear population, and what they found is ‘paw’sitively adorable.

According to the ODWC, the research partnership started over 20 years ago to keep tabs on the eastern Oklahoma bear populations.

“During den surveys, a team of researchers and biologists check-up on the health of female black bears and her cubs while she is sedated,” said the ODWC.

One of those cubs can be seen in the above video making its presence known while ODWC biologist Matt Hensley explains the survey process.

The 6-week-old cubs were chipped, examined, and returned to mom in the den (before she woke up, of course).