TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Sunday evening, just hours after he had allegedly stolen a vehicle with a 6-year-old girl inside it in Wichita, Kansas.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 34-year-old Benjamin Brady stole the car at a liquor store around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Benjamin Brady – Kay Co. Sheriff

Around 8 p.m., Oklahoma troopers found the car and got it stopped at the Pilot Station on US 60 just west of I-35 in Tonkawa – about 22 miles south of the state line.

OHP officials say Trooper Tyler Langston and Trooper Robert Regnier were able to detain the driver and secure the little girl, who was unharmed.

Authorities reunited the child with her family that very same night.

The Tonkawa Police Department, Kay County Sheriff’s Office and Tonkawa Tribal Police also assisted in the arrest, according to OHP.

Brady was booked into the Kay County jail on the following complaints:

Driving under suspended license

Failure to stop for law enforcement

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Abduction of individual under 15 years of age and crossing state lines

Attempt to elude; putting others at danger

He will be extradited back to Kansas.

“We’re very thankful our troopers were able to bring this to a peaceful end,” said OHP on Facebook.