STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult for families to miss out on special occasions when they should be together.

For the Jackson family, they thought they missed their granddaughter’s senior recital.

Meg decided to perform part of her recital in the driveway of her grandparents’ home, while also making a special announcement that she had chosen a college.

Family members tell KFOR that she will be a third generation Cowboy.