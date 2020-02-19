Video: Oklahoma suspect tased after refusing to drop golf club, claiming to have gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Authorities have released body camera footage following the arrest of an alleged shoplifting suspect.

On Dec. 18, officers were called to the 2400 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. following a reported assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators learned that a man went into a 7-Eleven store and grabbed a can of beer without paying for it.

As employees were trying to stop the suspect, he "turned around and brandished his knife without saying a word," the affidavit states.

Authorities caught up with the suspect near an apartment complex.

When officers ordered him to drop his golf club, he refused and said, "I have a gun, too!"

At that point, an officer tased the suspect, identified as Jason Lawrence.

It was found that Lawrence still had a knife in his possession, but no gun.

Once he was on the ground and was being taken into custody, Lawrence can be heard saying, "I give up."

"Dang straight you give up. That's a stupid decision what you did," the officer can be heard saying on the body camera video.