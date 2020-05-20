EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond have arrested two people following a pursuit that started along city streets and ended along a turnpike.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say it all started around 6:45 p.m. on May 15 when dispatchers received a call about a larceny at the Academy, located along S. Broadway.

The caller told police that a man was concealing merchandise on his person and was switching out shoes.

In all, authorities say merchandise worth over $700 was taken from the store.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Immediately, an officer tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and led them on a pursuit.

The pursuit started along Broadway as the driver swerved across all lanes of traffic and entered onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Once on the turnpike, an officer was able to perform a tactical maneuver, which caused the suspect’s car to crash into the barrier.

Authorities arrested Devonne Sias on a complaint of larceny of merchandise and Michelle Gordon on complaints of larceny of merchandise, felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Officials say more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.