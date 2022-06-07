OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing body camera footage after they rescued three kayakers from Lake Hefner.

On May 29, Oklahoma City police officers were called to Lake Hefner to assist three kayakers who were in the water.

When patrol officers found the first kayaker, he was clinging to a small floatation device. After pulling him to safety, they immediately worked to reach two other kayakers who were struggling in the water.

Investigators say the men were holding onto a sinking kayaker when officers reached them.

Police threw a rope to them and pulled them to safety.