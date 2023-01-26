MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Oklahoma man is sitting in the Canadian County Jail for stealing a Mustang fire truck, we’re getting a first look at authorities tracking him down through dash and body camera video.

“It is certainly unusual chasing your own fire truck across town,” said Mustang Chief of Police Rob Groseclose.

Just before 10 p.m. last Friday, the Mustang Fire Department was responding to a home on N. Ridgecrest Way.

“While they were there inside helping a patient, a gentleman stopped his vehicle and jumped in their fire truck, and took off,” said Chief Groseclose.

That gentleman has been identified as Daniel Snyder. The dash camera video shows an officer tracking down Snyder, driving the stolen vehicle, about two miles from the home.

From there, Snyder led police on about a 20-minute-long chase.

Photo is video courtesy of Mustang Police Department

“I believe he was pretty significantly under the influence of drugs at the time,” said Groseclose. “Going by the video, he was going close to the speed limit across I-40.”

The video shows Snyder stop in front of the Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street. He gets out of the truck, puts his hands up and briefly gets on the ground before walking inside the theater.

However, less than 30 seconds later, an officer tackles him to the ground. Snyder was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Chief Groseclose says when people do things like this, it can create unnecessary challenges for law enforcement.

“We are suddenly strained to provide those services that we’re paid to provide,” said Groseclose. “So really, it’s not only you making a poor decision for yourself, you’re making a poor decision for every member of this community and that’s not fair and it’s not okay.”

Synder’s bond is set at $71,000. He’s facing larceny of a motor vehicle, endangering others while eluding police, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and interfering with firemen during performance of their duty charges, according to Groseclose.