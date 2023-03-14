OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office released deputy body cam video of the chase that followed a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

On March 1, 32-year-old Domonique Thompson was accused of shooting and killing his manager, 69-year-old Douglas Smith, at the Hobby Lobby Distribution Center located near S.W. 44th and Council Rd. in OKC.

The new video shows law enforcement in an armored vehicle trying to see if Thompson is alive after he crashed out near the Kingfisher County-Logan County line.

Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes said his deputies jumped into action to help Oklahoma City Police Department officers catch the alleged killer.

OKCPD told KFOR said Thompson was arguing with Smith at the distribution center when he took out a weapon and fatally shot him, before fleeing the scene in a red Dodge Charger.

A long high-speed pursuit ensued from OKC to surrounding counties but it was in Guthrie in Logan County where Dykes’ deputy spotted the suspect.

“Lo and behold, the suspect vehicle pulled out right in front of him and from that point on, the pursuit was on,” Dykes explained

He said their deputy followed Thompson west on Highway 33.

“County he’s wrecked out,” the deputy is heard saying in his body cam video near the Kingfisher County line.

The deputy is heard describing the wreck to other officers.

“He lost control, fishtailed, hit a tree, went airborne, rolled, rolled, rolled,” he said.

Near the end of the video you can see an armored vehicle used to get close to Thompson’s wrecked Charger. Officers soon confirmed that he was dead inside the vehicle.

Undersheriff Dykes shared that he’s proud of the role his team played in catching the suspect.

“They were in the right place at the right time serving the community and they’re ready for the calling,” he expressed. “These deputies, when they show up to work, they don’t plan to engage with an individual that had just killed somebody.”

KFOR checked in with OKCPD Monday. They are still investigating the nature of the conflict at the Hobby Lobby Distribution Center, as well as Thompson’s exact cause of death.