ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid man is locked in the Garfield County Jail after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit earlier this week.

“He put his own life, the life of his passenger, the lives of our officers at risk,” said Cass Rains, a spokesman for the Enid Police Department. “It reached speeds up to 110, 120 miles per hour.”

Rains told KFOR the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. An Enid police officer noticed a car that we now know was being driven by Dillon Smith, traveling without its headlights on down W. Owen K. Garriott Road.

“[The officer] attempted to stop that vehicle. The vehicle did not stop,” said Rains.

Rains said Smith likely didn’t pull over because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Smith led police on about an 18-minute long pursuit all over town, according to Rains.

“Through a few neighborhoods, got back down onto U.S. 81, headed toward the town of Waukomis. The driver turned around in Waukomis, came back to Enid, continued through residential neighborhoods, went kind of through a semi business district,” said Rains.

Smith even continued to drive after his tires were struck by stop sticks, according to court records.

The pursuit came to an end once Smith crashed into a pole in an alley on W Maine Street. He jumped in the backseat after the wreck.

He was taken into custody and is now booked in the Garfield County Jail. He is facing charges for endangering others while eluding police, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without headlights. His bond is set at $15,000, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.

There was a passenger in the car, however, she was not arrested.

No one was injured.