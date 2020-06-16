Video: Terrifying moments Moore police officers rescue woman trapped in burning vehicle

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is being called a hero for his quick actions to save a woman’s life following a horrific crash.

Last week, officials with the Moore Police Department say a suspected drunk driver hit a truck head-on while traveling the wrong way on I-35.

When SSgt. Gary Wallace, with the Moore Police Department, arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the truck.

As he got out of his patrol car, a bystander told him that someone was trapped inside the truck.

Although bystanders were trying to rescue the woman, the driver’s door was jammed shut.

Ssgt. Wallace pulled out his baton and broke through the back window to reach the driver.

“Can you come to me? Can you come to me?” he is heard saying to her.

When it is was clear that she was trapped in the wreckage, other bystanders jumped in to help Wallace pull on the metal to reach the driver.

As other officers arrived on the scene, they used fire extinguishers to put out the blaze and pull the woman from the wreckage.