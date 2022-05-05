SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A storm chaser got an all-too-close glimpse of a tornado when it lit up the sky around him with a fearsome flash of electricity.
The tornado wreaked havoc in Seminole Wednesday evening, knocking down structures and snapping power lines.
Brian Emfinger, a photojournalist and storm chaser, witnessed the tornado’s wrath as the whirlwind’s ferocity became both terrifying and brilliant.
Emfinger was driving up to an intersection when a transformer blew. Electricity burst into the sky, showering it with vibrant, crackling colors.
The explosion was so jolting that it caused a truck in front of Emfinger to swerve.
You can watch the sudden surge of electricity in the video at the top of this story. Emfinger’s video is courtesy of NBC.