SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A storm chaser got an all-too-close glimpse of a tornado when it lit up the sky around him with a fearsome flash of electricity.

The tornado wreaked havoc in Seminole Wednesday evening, knocking down structures and snapping power lines.

Brian Emfinger, a photojournalist and storm chaser, witnessed the tornado’s wrath as the whirlwind’s ferocity became both terrifying and brilliant.

Emfinger was driving up to an intersection when a transformer blew. Electricity burst into the sky, showering it with vibrant, crackling colors.

An explosion of light in Seminole after a tornado caused a transformer to blow. Courtesy of Brian Emfinger.

The explosion was so jolting that it caused a truck in front of Emfinger to swerve.

You can watch the sudden surge of electricity in the video at the top of this story. Emfinger’s video is courtesy of NBC.