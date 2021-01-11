Videos of gratitude to be played in Oklahoma City hospitals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For many months, Oklahoma’s healthcare workers have been struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have stressed that they are running out of hospital beds and employees working nonstop to provide necessary care to Oklahomans in need.

“Back in May, there was rarely a day when we had more than 30 people in our city’s hospitals being treated for COVID-19. Every single day since Thanksgiving, we have had over 600 people in our hospitals for COVID-19,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted on Facebook.

Now, there’s a chance for you to show your gratitude for the city’s healthcare workers.

Mayor Holt says you can make a video of gratitude on your phone and submit it to VeloCity. The videos will then be played in our hospitals.