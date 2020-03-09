Vietnam veteran’s property found in Lincoln County chop shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - The discovery of a Vietnam veteran’s stolen belongings also led to the discovery of a chop shop and a number of stolen items and vehicles from all over the metro area.

Last week, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report from the veteran who discovered his property had been trashed.

Tire tracks all over his property showed evidence of the culprits doing donuts on his land, and he had his trailer, generator, lawnmower, and air compressor stolen without a trace.

“Once someone takes something like that you’re just, forget it,” said his daughter-in-law Natalie Horton. “Just call your insurance, chalk it up to a complete loss.”

But deputies got a lucky break.

Just after taking the report, the investigator got a call from a Luther police officer who said they pulled over a woman in a stolen car.

The car led police back to a property near Luther.

The homeowner let investigators search the property, saying the woman in the stolen vehicle and her boyfriend had been staying in the back.

That’s where deputies discovered a chop shop, or what they’re calling a stolen property ring.

Some of the veteran’s belongings were among the goods as well as at least six stolen vehicles recovered that had been taken from all over the metro area, including Oklahoma City, Chandler, and Jones.

“A lot of different people’s things so through his pain, it’s helped with everything else,” Horton said.

But she said not everything was recovered, like his 20-gallon Upright Cobalt Air Compressor, Craftsman Generator, and Husqvarna Trimmer.

They’re hoping those will still be returned to him.