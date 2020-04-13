Vigilant landowner helps game wardens catch non-resident poachers

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Roger Mills County say four people were cited for several violations regarding poaching on a private property.

On April 9, game wardens received a phone call from a landowner near the town of Reydon. The landowner said he heard two gunshots that sounded like they were fired on his property.

When he went to investigate, he saw a pickup truck speeding away from the area on the county road. The landowner used his cell phone to snap a photo of the truck. At the scene, he also found turkey feathers, blood, and two spent shotgun casings adjacent to his property.

The next day, game wardens identified a suspect.

Officials say the investigation uncovered more than 26 separate violations among the four men in the vehicle.

“We’d like to thank the landowner for being vigilant and taking immediate actions to report poaching! We cannot express how much we appreciate everyone that reports suspicious and illegal activity,” a post by the Oklahoma Game Wardens read.