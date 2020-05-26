Vigilant neighbor helps investigators catch alleged burglars

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County say two people have been taken into custody after a vigilant neighbor saw them allegedly stealing from a home in the area.

On May 18, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported burglary in the 19000 block of N.E. 63rd St.

The victim told investigators that his garage door had been kicked in.

Deputies say a neighbor spotted a man and a woman removing property from the victim’s home and confronted them. The neighbor also was able to take pictures of the alleged suspect’s car.

Investigators were able to track the vehicle to 24-year-old Shianne Queen.

A couple of days later, deputies spotted Queen’s vehicle in the driveway of a home. At that point, officials arrested Queen and a man who was with her, 24-year-old Waylon Green.

Authorities say Queen and Green admitted to the burglary.

Queen was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and obstructing an officer, while Green was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.