NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 100 vendors will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of a beloved market in the metro.

Vintage Market Days is celebrating its 10th anniversary at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

Organizers say more than 100 vendors will be selling a wide variety of goods like vintage home decor, art, furniture, repurposed goods, boutique clothing, handmade goods, jewelry, children’s items, food, and goods for men.

“I have participated in over 30 Vintage Market Days events in the last 2-and-a-half years and am now the owner of Vintage Market Days of Lexington,” Chelsie Taylor explained. “It’s pretty surreal to be able to see it from every angle. I love Vintage Market Days because it incorporates truly unique vendors, good eats, live music and beautiful scenery all wrapped into a dreamy weekend experience.”

On Sunday, Oct. 30, there will be a costume contest for children, trick-or-treating, food trucks, and live music.

Tickets are $11 online or $12 at the gate. On Oct. 30, tickets are $6 online or $8 at the gate.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Room to Read and The Reckless Saints of Nowhere are the charity beneficiaries for the event.