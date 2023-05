OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Celebrating your 109th birthday is not a feat many are able to live to see.

Viola Fletcher, who turned a 109, and a Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor was celebrated and recognized in a hearing on Wednesday in Tulsa discussing reparations for the 1921 Race Massacre.

Viola Fletcher, Image courtesy KFOR Viola Fletcher, Image courtesy KFOR

Viola is also affectionately known as “Mother Fletcher” is now not only one of the last three remaining survivors, but also the oldest.