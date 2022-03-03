OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police apprehended a man who allegedly shot someone several times.

Jon Williams, 24 was arrested Wednesday at a hotel near Interstate 240 and Western Avenue, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Jon Williams. Photo from OKCPD.

Williams is suspected of two counts of shooting with intent to kill and a count of armed robbery.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Williams is suspected of shooting a person several times in the 4700 block of NW 23rd Street on Feb. 9, police officials said.

The Police Department’s Santa Fe Division, Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) and Assaults Unit collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Service in tracking down and apprehending Williams.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the shooting. Information has not been provided on the victim’s recovery status.