MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A devastating and violent tornado ripped through rural Oklahoma Wednesday night, killing three people.

Home damage in McClain County. KFOR photo. Car port damage in McClain County. KFOR photo. Tornado damage. KFOR photo.

John Woermann just finished building a home in an unincorporated area of McClain County six weeks prior to the storm.

He told KFOR he had just flown back into Oklahoma on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Three hours later and warnings of severe weather rolled across his television.

“Then, I lost power. I was just looking out the windows, trying to see if I could get any indications and standing in one of our bedrooms, looking out the left side, all the wind, all the clouds was going to the right and I looked out the right side and all the wind, the clouds were going to the left. I kind of had an idea it was going to get bad. [I] didn’t know it was going to get this bad,” said Woermann.

That’s when Woermann heard the infamous sound of a freight train filling the air.

“The biggest indicator for me was the pressure just all of a sudden dropped so quickly that my ears popped. I knew that I was somewhere near ground zero, so that’s when I ran for cover,” stated Woermann.

He hid in his guest bathroom shower, curled up in a ball, and rode out the 20-minute storm.

“Fortunately, I got out,” said Woermann.

His house wasn’t so lucky though.

The windows throughout his home were shattered, the roof was peeled off, and two acres of trees were uprooted.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt toured the Town of Cole in McClain County Thursday morning to look at the damage for himself. He also toured the City of Shawnee prior to this.

At least 50-100 homes are damaged in Cole, according to Gov. Stitt.

Home damage in McClain County. KFOR photo. Home damage in McClain County. KFOR photo. Home damage in McClain County. KFOR photo. Home damage in McClain County. KFOR photo. Home damage in McClain County. KFOR photo.

The Town of Cole is located in the center of the McClain County. It’s a small rural town roughly 15sq miles with an estimated population of about 600 residents.

First known touchdown was on 260th and MacArthur to the west.

It traveled east down 260th and 74B through the Town of Cole. It continued east around Pennsylvania and turned North heading through the Town of Goldsby, according to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO claims Cole is the hardest hit area in the county so far.

“We just got updated that about 98% of the grid search is complete and they are still making assessments as far as property damage right now,” said MCSO Deputy Scott Gibbons Thursday morning.

In their search, two people from Mclain County were confirmed dead. Both are out of the NE side of Dibble around 260th and Meridian.

Gibbons said a third fatality has been confirmed, but that person is from a neighboring county.

Gov. Stitt claims the neighboring county is Pottawatomie.

“My understanding is one died at the scene. There was [also] a female. My understanding is that she had minor non-life threatening injuries, but did sustain some type of cardiac incident en route to the hospital and they believe that’s what she died from. Now, obviously, we’ll have to wait for the results of that, but that that’s our understanding at this time,” added Gibbons.

Gibbons was unable to release victim names, but mentioned all three are “middle-aged.”

As for injuries and current hospitalizations, Gibbons said he didn’t have a definitive number on those.

“We’ve heard everything from the most minor injuries up to the fatalities. In a situation like this, there is probably going to be a pretty broad spectrum of them,” said Gibbons.

He did tell News 4 there are a “plethora” of known injuries though.

“Our hearts certainly, certainly, certainly broke for those individuals. But to all the meteorologists and in the news media, you guys saved a lot of lives last night and you guys do a good job of getting that out there and having that coverage and telling folks in Oklahoma how to take cover,” explained Gov. Stitt.

McClain County residents News 4 spoke with Thursday morning said they’re still without electricity.

Gov. Stitt said there were 20,000 homes without power as of Thursday afternoon.

“It may not be as fast as some people want, but [tornado recovery crews] have been making progress every minute of the day. So our hope is at some point we’re going to transition relatively quickly from search and rescue to getting the area back into a safe condition,” said Gibbons.

Gov. Stitt has issued a State of Emergency in Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties.

The Executive Order reads, in part: “Due to impacts from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail beginning April 20 and ongoing, including extensive damage to power lines and infrastructure, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief.”

The declaration temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

Executive Order 2023-10 will remain in effect for 30 days and can be read in full here.

Washington High School is set up as a shelter for people needing resources, water, and food.

The MCSO plans to keep boots on the ground as they bring in more agencies to help this community get back on its feet.

Residents, like Woermann are already starting to rebuild.

“We stand with you,” said Gov. Stitt. “We’ll do whatever we can to help you rebuild. All the leadership across the state is going to be helping Cole rebuild this.”

For those who have property damage, file a report online.

For the McClain County Public Safety Center, call 405-955-4600.