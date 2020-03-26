Viral ‘bear hunt’ activity providing socially-distant fun for Oklahoma kids

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents are getting creative to entertain their children while maintaining social distancing.

There is one trend in neighborhoods across the metro that KFOR has gotten countless emails about as it circulates on social media.

​They’re going bear hunting – but not the kind you might think.

“I found 3 favorite ones, all of the Winnie the Poohs,” said 6-year-old William Gordon.

Residents of an Edmond neighborhood are getting in on this viral trend.

Out of 400 homes, 200 took part in the bear hunt, putting teddy bears in their windows for kids to walk around the neighborhood looking for.

They found the idea on social media – families across the state and country are taking part in their own bear hunts.