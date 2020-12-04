Virtual ribbon cutting to be held for Ruby Grant Park in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city officials will debut Ruby Grant Community Park during a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

In-person attendance for the ceremony is limited to 50 guests so to comply with the city’s current COVID-19 restrictions, according to a City of Norman news release.

The ceremony, which begins at noon, will livestreamed on the City of Norman’s YouTube page.

Ruby Grant Park, a Norman Forward quality-of-life project, was built on 153-acres of former Grant family farmland at 3110 W. Franklin Road.

“Each time a Norman Forward project comes to life, it is a reminder to our entire community about what we can accomplish when we invest in ourselves,” said Mayor Breea Clark.

The park will feature an inclusive playground, extensive walking and cross-country running trails, a new dog park, an 18-hole disc golf course, large stone pavilions and restroom facilities throughout the park, according to the news release.

“This park has been a long time in the making and we are excited to finally get the first phase open to the public. The playground, disc golf course, walking and running trails, dog park and pavilions are awesome. We are happy to provide another Norman Forward quality of life project to the community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster.

A dedication for a new piece of public art will be held at the park at 1 p.m. during a separate ceremony with the Norman Arts Council. That event will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page.

The art piece – a trio of sculptures designed by Valerie Theberge Triptych and celebrating the City of Norman, the spirit of the park’s namesake Ruby Grant and the rhythm of the grounds itself – will be located along the concrete trail beginning at the Ruby Grant Memorial Shelter by the Franklin Road parking lot.

“The artwork gives visitors a place to pause and commune with the surroundings,” Theberge said in the narrative explaining the inspiration and purpose behind the piece. “In the spirit of Ruby Grant, the sculptures are grouped facing each other and can be considered an outdoor classroom where people can gather and enjoy the wide array of flora and fauna.”

Citizen input dating back to 2008 went into the park’s design, which was completed by Howell & VanCuren, a Tulsa-based landscape architecture firm. Crossland Construction was awarded a $6 million contract to build the park.

However, there is more work to be done.

Crossland Construction will continue working on the Norman Forward Youth Football Practice Fields located at the new park. The $1.2 million project includes developing the fields in the northwest corner of the park, adding an additional restroom at the Franklin Road entry and paving portions of the granite walking trails in the park.

The practice fields are expected to be completed in 2021.

