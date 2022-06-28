OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A virtual town hall is launching to help those who need mental health assistance.

A virtual town hall to discuss the upcoming launch of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline will be held June 29, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., on YouTube Livestream.

The forum will allow the public to ask questions directly about the statewide mental health lifeline.

The service is set to begin operating in mid-July.

988 is the number approved by the Federal Communications Commission to replace the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline will operate 24/7 and offer services for mental health crisis calls.

Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams.