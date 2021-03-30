Volunteers, donations needed in effort to build beds for Oklahoma kids in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local men are joining forces to make sure no Oklahoma child will ever have to sleep on the floor.

It’s part of a nationwide effort in which volunteers build and deliver beds to families for free – but they need your help to get started.

Every night in the Oklahoma City metro, there are some children who don’t have a bed to rest their heads.

“I deliver for a local group on Facebook and I’ve been into houses where kids are sleeping on blankets, couch air mattresses,” said Larry Savage, Co-president of OKC Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.

Those sights broke his heart and drove him to action.

“I figure if we’re going to do something, we need to do something,” Savage said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

So he and Richard Moio are starting a Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter in Oklahoma City – joining the more than 250 chapters already formed across the country.

“As of today, I believe we’re at over 5,500 beds delivered just in 2021,” said Moio.

Those beds – made by everyday volunteers, who come together, driven by their desire to help children.

“I went to a build in Texas before I went to training and that in and of itself was an emotional experience,” Moio said.

Lowe’s helps sponsor the national program – but the non-profit still needs monetary donations to pay for supplies needed.

If you can’t help financially – you can always help build.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it,” said Savage.

It’s a group of caring volunteers – with one goal.

“No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” Savage said.

They also need help with donations of bagged sets of bedding.

If you’d like to help in any way, visit their website.