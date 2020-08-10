Volunteers help provide free laundry, school supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two nonprofits partnered together to make a greater impact on the community and help those in need.

On Saturday, the Northeast Resource Center and Sox of Love worked together to provide school supplies, food, and free laundry to those who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The event was held at a laundromat on N.E. 23rd St.

“A lot of people are surprised. A lot of people know who we are at this point. We’ve been serving for two years. But a lot of people are just like, ‘Wow, thank you so much.’ Now they can repurpose their funds for the things they really need. A lot of people are really hurting right now,” said Tamara Nelson, with Sox of Love.

Volunteers also gave away free pet food and supplies.

