Volunteers needed to fill boxes for City Rescue Mission Thanksgiving dinner in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City Rescue Mission is getting creative for its annual Thanksgiving dinner for Oklahomans in need so caring volunteers can help from a distance.

They’re thinking outside the box and asking you to fill a box!

“It was really hard to give this up but we know that it’s in the best interest of our clients this year,” said Erin Goodin, President and CEO of the City Rescue Mission.

Goodin is making that tough call, like so many tough calls this year, to change the 2020 Thanksgiving dinner due to COVID-19.

Normally more than 300 kind-hearted Oklahomans show up to help.

“And enjoy the Thanksgiving Day serving and visiting with our clients,” Goodin said.

Due to safety concerns, this year the clients will still dine together, just without the volunteers.

“They live together anyway so they’re going to have a meal together just like a family,” said Goodin.

Volunteers are instead bringing in a box ahead of the event this week so they can take part.

“To decorate our tables, to provide words of encouragement and dessert so our clients can have

a Thanksgiving meal with the table decorations you would have in your home,” Goodin said.

Volunteers are asked to fill out cards with their favorite recipes.

“We’re going to compile a recipe book to give to our clients when they move into their own homes,” said Goodin.

While it won’t be the same this year, The City Rescue Mission is hopeful one day to safely continue this tradition in person.

“It’s an amazing experience to witness so many volunteers giving up their day at home to come spend time with our clients and love on our clients who live here,” Goodin said.

You need to be registered to participate.

Boxes need to be dropped off by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

For more details, visit the City Rescue Mission’s website.

