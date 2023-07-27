OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City is working to map out the hottest areas of the city. They’re asking for volunteers to become “street scientists” to help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration collect the data.

“NOAA has found the number one weather-related killer, the last three decades, has been extreme heat,” said Vivek Mahale, a meteorologist at the National Weather Center. “So, finding these locations and trying to mitigate it will hopefully save lives.”

That’s why Oklahoma City needs 300 volunteers to help collect data for the 2023 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Urban Heat Island Mapping campaign.

Several organizations are supporting it and participating after the OKC City Council approved the grant for the project back in June.

The city said 4% of the city’s nearly 622 square miles is just parking lots. That’s just one contributing factor making OKC an Urban Heat Island.

“The Urban Heat Island effect is essentially locations where you have concrete, fewer trees, and essentially those locations get heated more than the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Mahale.

NWC meteorologists say the best day to collect data for the project will be on August 12. A backup date is planned for August 26.

“That, climatologically, is the hottest time of the year,” said Mahale.

That’s when the city said trained volunteers, or so-called “street scientists” will meet at several different “heat hubs” to get special devices.

“[It’s] like a PVC pipe, and you roll it up in your car window. It’s got a temperature sensor at the top,” said Sarah Terry-Cobo, at the Office of Sustainability of OKC.

Then, the street scientists will slowly drive a 10-mile route for about an hour.

“While they’re doing that, they’re capturing all of this temperature and humidity data and it gets stored inside the equipment,” said Terry-Cobo.

Then, NOAA contractors and strategists will use that data in a report for local decision makers, planners, and health organizations in order to mitigate the extreme heat.

“Potentially by planting more trees, more grass, maybe more cooling shelters in those locations,” said Mahale.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to volunteer to help the city get some really detailed data that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Rachel Riley with the Southern Climate Impacts Planning Program (SCIPP).

If you’re interested in helping map the heat, click here.