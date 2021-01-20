Volunteers needed to help with Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are asking citizens to help with the current COVID-19 vaccination effots.

The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is seeking medical and non-medical volunteers to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts at more than 50 locations across the state.

“This is a huge, unprecedented effort to vaccinate the majority of our population of nearly 4 million Oklahomans. We need as much help as we can get from our community to make it possible,” said Lezlie Carter, state coordinator for the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps. “When you become a volunteer with the OKMRC, you join hundreds of other citizens involved in the safety, security, health, and well-being in their communities who are ready to make a difference when help is needed most.”

Any Oklahoma resident or individual employed in Oklahoma can apply to be part of the OKMRC. Many members have medical training, but others have no special training prior to joining.

Possible roles for volunteers include: Vaccinator, Form Review, Registration, Traffic Control, Runners, assisting the elderly, sanitizing, and other duties as needed. Background checks are conducted on all volunteer applications.

Last week, OKMRC volunteers were requested to support vaccination efforts in 52 Oklahoma counties.