OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City parks will be getting a greener makeover following a partnership with One Tree Planted.

The Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with One Tree Planted and Origins to plant 70 trees in two city parks.

Organizers say the trees will be planted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26 at Highley Park and on April 9 at Oliver Park.

“This project is a meaningful step forward to ensuring all communities have equal and equitable access to the benefits of trees – from reducing urban heat to mitigating the effects of climate change to protecting the water we drink and air we breathe,” said Tanner Haid, Urban Forestry Specialist at One Tree Planted. “We are proud of this partnership and look forward to supporting more opportunities to plant trees and build community in Oklahoma City.”

Officials say volunteers are needed to help plant the trees. Safety items, gloves, and shovels will be provided.

Volunteers should come dressed for the occasion and wear closed-toe shoes.