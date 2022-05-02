OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is seeking volunteers to help sort food donations.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, May 14 during the 30th National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The drive benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and its partners in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma.

On May 14, letter carriers will collect nonperishable food donations and take them to their local post office.

Volunteers across the Oklahoma City metro will then sort the food donations to be distributed to Regional Food Bank partners.

“Volunteering during Stamp Out Hunger is the perfect team-building activity for your group, organization or business,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The best part is knowing the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will provide much needed food to Oklahomans living with hunger.”

Volunteers must be at least 8-years-old or older and all children must be supervised by an adult. Shifts are available at more than 25 post offices across the metro.

Those who volunteer may be asked to perform some heavy lifting. Shift times vary by post office. All volunteer shifts will end by at least 7 p.m. Click here to sign up for a volunteer shift.

Those wishing to donate to the food drive should leave a plastic bag filled with nonperishable food by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives on May 14. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew. Healthy food options are also needed, such as items with low sodium and whole grains.

Financial donations are also accepted. Text “Food” to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.