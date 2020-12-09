Volunteers planting daffodil bulbs at metro libraries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers will be spreading out across Oklahoma City in an effort to brighten the community in the spring.

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is kicking off ‘Rebloom Oklahoma,’ a major bulb planting project that involves parks, medians and hundreds of other public spaces across Oklahoma County.

“As Oklahoma City and neighboring communities emerge from the coronavirus doldrums of 2020, they will be greeted this spring by tens of thousands of daffodils that will be planted this November and December,” said OCCF President Nancy Anthony earlier this year. “This has been a tough year for everyone, but this bulb-planting program is a beautiful way to start 2021 on an optimistic note.”

The Community Foundation is partnering with dozens of scout troops, neighborhood associations, civic organizations, and other community groups to plant 65,000 daffodil bulbs in more than 400 locations in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Bethany, and other communities in Oklahoma County.

On Wednesday, large groups of library staff members and volunteers will be planting hundreds of the bulbs at the Ralph Ellison Library and The Village Library in Oklahoma City.

LATEST STORIES: