OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Need a helping hand? If so, feel free to show up near Wilshire and Broadway Extension Saturday morning for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway.

This is one of several that Ebenezer Baptist Church has had over the past couple of years where they’ve given away hundreds, if not thousands, of household items for free.

It was hard work in the heat for those volunteers Friday, but for a good cause as they prepared for another big giveaway taking place Saturday at 10 a.m. sharp.

“I just love to help,” said Qvontae Dubose, one of the volunteers helping unload items out of trucks. “I like to help people.”

This one will be in northeast Oklahoma City, located at 500 E. Wilshire, near Broadway Extension at Christian Missionary Baptist Church.

Four 26-foot UHaul’s and also one 53-foot trailer that totals about $175,000 in items alone have goods ready to be given to those who need it in the community.

Anything from diapers and fans, to lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other home furnishing;, if you want it, they got it.

“We’ve been able to bless the community and again this is an extension of that blessing,” said Pastor Christine Byrd, a local pastor and helper with the giveaway “You will see us all over Oklahoma City, all over the state of Oklahoma probably.”

Their last giveaway, and their biggest, was on the southwest side of the city at Rancho Village Baptist Church.

This is supposed to be their second biggest, totaling over $200,000 in items.

“We can’t continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community.”

In the roughly 18 months they’ve been doing the giveaways, they’ve given away over $12 million in household goods.

“Look for better things because as we say in church, the best is yet to come,” Byrd.

All of the items were donated by World Vision.

Officials with the giveaway said if you show up Saturday at 10 a.m., you’re technically late.

They always have a lot of people come out and even some who stay overnight. They urge people to go early if you want to get something.