Volunteers push for changes to prevent hunger in Oklahoma

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Groups from across the state gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday morning to host Anti-Hunger Day.

Group leaders say Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in the country, and they are hoping to get the attention of some lawmakers to make a permanent change.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Hunger Free Oklahoma, and The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say they work to fight hunger year-round.

Organizers say they are going to be at the Capitol advocating for policies that remove barriers and bring awareness and access to nutrition programs.

Volunteers at the event are going to ask lawmakers to consider new policies that address and tackle the state’s hunger issues.

