Volunteers search for Edmond man missing since June

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Volunteers with the OKCM Search & Rescue Team gathered to search for an Edmond man who’s been missing since June.

Fifty-two-year-old Bruce Wayne Jacobs was last seen at Arcadia Lake on June 16. His red Ford pickup was recovered in the Choctaw area.

OKCM Search & Rescue looked around where his pickup was found. This is the third search the group has done since he went missing.

Brian Smith, State Coordinator for OKCM Search & Rescue, says Jacobs’ truck was found near the railroad tracks.

“Based on the condition and the weather – his condition and the weather – we feel like, if he stayed on the railroad tracks, 10 miles in either direction is the outside range of how far he probably could’ve walked,” Smith said.

Smith also says Jacobs’ pickup was stuck.

“Going down the railroad tracks is something he commonly did, things that he did before, traveling along the railroad tracks,” Smith said.

Four-person teams searched two-miles stretches in every direction from where Jacobs’ pickup was found.

“That’s our goal, is to be able rule out these tracks as a possible location for him. He’s not…he didn’t get sick, walk over into the shade and sit down and expire,” Smith said. “We just want to rule out this area, this whole area of town to say, ‘He’s not here.’”

Smith says it was normal for Jacobs to not be heard from for a few days, but it’s way past that now.

“We’re at five weeks now. We’re so far beyond his normal that there is cause for concern,” Smith said.

Smith is asking anyone who lives or owns property along the Arkansas-Oklahoma line or from Sooner Road in Del City to McLoud along the tracks to check around.

“If you could go out to where your property meets the tracks and clear those wooded areas yourself, just make sure he didn’t cross a fence, or get caught up trying to climb a fence and get stuck. We’ve seen that before – people get caught up in a barbed wire fence, and that’s where they expire,” he said.

Smith says they were not able to find anything relating to Jacobs today.

Jacobs’ family announced on June 30 that they are offering a reward or information that leads to him being found.

