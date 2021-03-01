Volunteers shine during huge teacher vaccination event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, organizations across the state are working to make sure the process runs smoothly and efficiently.

For weeks, healthcare providers, first responders, and Oklahomans over 65-years-old have been able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

Now, the state is allowing those under 65-years-old with comorbidities and teachers of all ages to get a shot.

“Fairly fast and fairly simple, pretty easy,” said teacher Andre Burdine.

It was all smiles on Saturday at Oklahoma City Community College as more than 3,000 Oklahoma teachers and support staff got their dose of the vaccine.

Health officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps worked to schedule the massive one-day event.

“It’s the biggest operation we’ve had with Oklahoma County MRC in support of a vaccination pod,” said Dominique Baradaran, with OK MRC.

Over 160 volunteers from the MRC and 30 certified volunteers made sure the vaccine flowed after patients registered online earlier in the week.

“I’ve been here probably a total of 10 minute so far and I’ve already got my shot,” said Burdine.

“So far, we haven’t had a line,” said Baradaran.

She says that is because of the number of volunteers ready to help patients.

Hundreds have been registered into the The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps in recent months to help with vaccination efforts.

“They have to go through a background check and then training, FEMA training and ICS training, so they know the flow of the pod, the chain of command, so it makes it a smother process,” said Baradaran.

Volunteers say the teachers and support staff were extremely grateful to be on the road to being inoculated.

“Most people have been super grateful and happy. Also because leaving here they get their second dose appointment scheduled and they are already guaranteed for that 2nd dose,” said Baradaran.

For more information on vaccination events for teachers through the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, go to vaxokc.com. To sign up for the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps, visit the organization’s website.