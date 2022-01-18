Voter registration bump in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma saw a bump in voter registration over the last year.

But that bump came with a loss in those registered as Democrats, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

More than 2 million Oklahomans are now registered to vote, a 6.1 percent increase since 2020.

The GOP remain the state’s dominant party with 50.6 percent of all Oklahomans registering Republican, with an increase of 114,013 voters over the last two years.

Democrats make up 31.4 percent of the state’s registered voters, with a loss of 41,533 voters.

Independents make up 17.2 percent of registered voters, seeing a 48,977 voter gain.

Libertarians still make up less than 1 percent of all Oklahoma voters, but gained 6,810 registered voters.

The next voter registration deadline is March 11.

You can register to vote online. Below are links to register online and links to helpful information on voter registration:

OK Voter Portal “wizard”: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard

Voter Registration Application: https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/elections/forms/voter-registration-application.pdf

County Election Boards: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

OK Voter Portal: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/

Voter Registration Statistics: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-statistics.html