FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who want to vote on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state have a few more days to register to vote.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says Oklahomans have until Feb. 10 to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote during the March election.

On March 7, voters will head to the polls to voice their opinion on State Question 820.

Organizers say State Question 820 will safely legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana for adults who are 21-years-old and older in Oklahoma.

Supporters say the move will generate state revenue for schools, health care, and local governments.

SQ820 received enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot, but because of a new verification system, the process to confirm the signatures was delayed.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court acknowledged that organizers of SQ820 “diligently prepared” the petition for November’s election, but delays were caused “by the Secretary of State’s “learning curve” associated with use of the new software and by the filing of four statutorily allowed protests.”

To register to vote, or for more information about the ballot measure, visit the election board’s website.