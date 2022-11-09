OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many residents in Oklahoma City were met with a $955 million bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools when they headed to their polling location on Tuesday.

Voters considered two proposals: one for approximately $936,000,000 to provide funds for the purpose of “acquiring, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites”.

The district said another resolution for $19,000,000 will provide funds for the purpose of acquiring transportation equipment.

More information about the project can be found here.

OKCPS school officials said the bond issues allow the district to pay for improvement projects, repairs and needed renovations over time instead of all at once. Specifically, the bond would pay for several large projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and several renovations across the district.

“As we expect our kids to compete with kids from around the state, from around the country for college placement, scholarship opportunities, military appointments, jobs, we need to provide them a similar level of opportunity and so this [bond proposal] really represents that is possible,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

On Tuesday, voters approved both of the bond measures.

Proposition 1 passed with 63% of the vote and Proposition 2 passed with 62% of the vote.