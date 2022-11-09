OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-profile race to replace longtime Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has come to an end.

Kevin Calvey was a captain in the United States Army and was a Senior Prosecutor for Multi-National Force-Iraq at the Central Criminal Court-Iraq.

Calvey says he personally prosecuted over 100 terrorists in the Iraqi court system.

Back here at home, Calvey was an Oklahoma representative and an Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Recently, Calvey was involved in a back-and-forth fight with Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater regarding an OSBI investigation into Calvey’s campaign.

Calvey says if elected, he would support police officers, cooperate with immigration enforcement, fight for election integrity and improve public safety.

He says that although he is staunchly pro-life, he does not intend to prosecute women who have abortions.

His opponent is Democrat Vicki Behenna.

Behenna served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for over 25 years, and has spent eight years as a defense attorney.

As a federal prosecutor, Behenna was involved in several high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Timothy McVeigh.

In 2015, she was named Executive Director of the Oklahoma Innocence Project to remedy cases of wrongful convictions in Oklahoma. She resigned in 2022 to devote her time to this campaign.

Recently, she has testified at the State Capitol on best practices regarding forensic science, interrogations, and the misidentification of innocent people.

Two pieces of bipartisan legislation championed by Behenna and allies were signed into law by Gov. Stitt.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County voters elected Vicki Behenna as the next district attorney. She will be Oklahoma County’s first female district attorney.

Behenna earned 54% of the vote, compared to Calvey’s 45%.