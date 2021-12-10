Voters in Midwest City prepare for February election

The general election is weeks away. Voting is in the spotlight this election because of more people voting by mail, which is raising questions about the process. KFOR wanted to set the record straight on a few hot topics… (Photo: KFOR)

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Midwest City will be heading to the polls soon to voice their opinions on several open positions.

For the mayor, Ward 3, and Ward 5 seats, a primary election will be held on Feb. 8.

The candidates are as follows:

Mayor of Midwest City

Bill Bridges

Ren Caldwell

Matthew Dukes (Incumbent)

Charles Wallace.

Ward 3 Councilmember

AJ Bailey

Megan Bain

EspaÑiola Bowen (Incumbent)

Ward 5 Councilmember

Christine Allen (Incumbent)

Sara Bana.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the primary election on February 8, 2022, that candidate will be sworn in April 2022. If no candidate receives above 50%, the two candidates with the most votes will appear in a run-off election on April 5, 2022.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.