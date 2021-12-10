Voters in Midwest City prepare for February election

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Midwest City will be heading to the polls soon to voice their opinions on several open positions.

For the mayor, Ward 3, and Ward 5 seats, a primary election will be held on Feb. 8.

The candidates are as follows:

Mayor of Midwest City

  • Bill Bridges
  • Ren Caldwell
  • Matthew Dukes (Incumbent)
  • Charles Wallace.

Ward 3 Councilmember

  • AJ Bailey
  • Megan Bain
  • EspaÑiola Bowen (Incumbent)

Ward 5 Councilmember

  • Christine Allen (Incumbent)
  • Sara Bana.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the primary election on February 8, 2022, that candidate will be sworn in April 2022. If no candidate receives above 50%, the two candidates with the most votes will appear in a run-off election on April 5, 2022.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

