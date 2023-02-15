OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to re-elect several members of the Oklahoma City Council.

Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, and Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher were re-elected in the Feb. 14 general election.

Officials say a runoff election for an open seat in Ward 5 will be between Thuan Hieu Nguyen and Matt Hinkle. That runoff election is set for April 4.

Councilmembers will begin four-year terms when they take their oath of office before the May 2 council meeting.

The next council election is in Wards 1, 3. 4. and 7 in 2025.